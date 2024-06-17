Objective Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,474 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,671,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

IJJ stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

