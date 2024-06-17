Objective Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JGRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 395,070 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,070,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 224,051 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,183,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JGRO opened at $74.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

