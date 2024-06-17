Objective Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,167 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

