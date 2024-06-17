Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $180.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average of $178.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

