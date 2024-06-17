Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 289,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,114,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,774 shares of company stock worth $8,952,720. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

