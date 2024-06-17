Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 535.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares during the period.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.12. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $90.84.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

