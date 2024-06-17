Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 5,652 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

