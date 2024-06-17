Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 901 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after buying an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,964,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,603,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $262.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $262.92.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

