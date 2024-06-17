Objective Capital Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after acquiring an additional 986,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,585,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.06.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

