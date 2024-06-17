Objective Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

