Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $24.85

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $25.62. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 815,549 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLK. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

