Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $87.71 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.