Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th.

OLY stock opened at C$98.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$236.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.31. Olympia Financial Group has a 52-week low of C$64.80 and a 52-week high of C$122.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 target price on Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

