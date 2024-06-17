Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OLY opened at C$98.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.85. The company has a market cap of C$236.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.31. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$64.80 and a 12-month high of C$122.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 price objective on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

