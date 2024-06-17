Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of OPHLY stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.72.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
