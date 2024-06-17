Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OPHLY opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

