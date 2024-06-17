Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OPHLY opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $6.72.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
