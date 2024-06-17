Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 19,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Onsemi Trading Down 4.1 %

Onsemi stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

