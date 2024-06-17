OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.22. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 126,298 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,264,921.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 648,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 405,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

