OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP reduced its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 337,303 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,323,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 96,646 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OPRX stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

