Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 455.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after buying an additional 635,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,300,941,000 after acquiring an additional 697,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.20. 3,188,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,453,036. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

