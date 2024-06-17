Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $160.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

ORCL stock opened at $138.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13. The company has a market capitalization of $379.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 26.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $5,319,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 253,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

