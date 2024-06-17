Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $165.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oracle traded as high as $139.74 and last traded at $139.55. 2,038,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,443,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.13.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $382.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

