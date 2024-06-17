Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 646,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Orica Stock Performance
Shares of OCLDF opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Orica has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $12.30.
About Orica
