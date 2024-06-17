Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 646,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orica Stock Performance

Shares of OCLDF opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Orica has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

