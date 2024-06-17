Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $18.40 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

