Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $18.40 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.
About Ørsted A/S
