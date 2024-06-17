Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,373,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 2,927,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.9 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 1.2 %
OVCHF stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
