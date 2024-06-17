Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $200.00 at Bank of America

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

PKG stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.50. The company had a trading volume of 115,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,069. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.69 and a 200-day moving average of $175.11. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

