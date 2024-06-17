PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Update

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

PageGroup Price Performance

MPGPF opened at $5.85 on Monday. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

