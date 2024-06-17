Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.76% of Palantir Technologies worth $3,327,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.86. 11,604,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,255,676. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

