Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $317.40. 767,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,837. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

