PBCay One RSC Ltd Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,232,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 4.6% of PBCay One RSC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,524,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,988,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $572.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.