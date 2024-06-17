Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Holdings Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $77.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

