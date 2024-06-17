Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,871 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. 2,267,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,178,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

