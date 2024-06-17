PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.97. 2,509,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,538,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. PG&E has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PG&E by 30.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PG&E by 37.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in PG&E by 44.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 213,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in PG&E by 0.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 561,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

