Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.20. The stock had a trading volume of 371,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,818. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

