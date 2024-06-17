Physiomics (LON:PYC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02). 527,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 576,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Physiomics Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.42.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

