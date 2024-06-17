PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Gap Down to $79.34

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.34, but opened at $77.58. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 108,732 shares traded.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZROZ. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

