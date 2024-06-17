Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $320.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler Companies from $379.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

ACN stock opened at $286.71 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.75. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $286,220,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

