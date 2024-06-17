Piper Sandler Raises Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $12.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 283.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IPSC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $259.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.44. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. On average, analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 192,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.