Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

PRMW opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 37.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 205,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $3,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

