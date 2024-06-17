Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,763 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Applied Materials makes up about 3.2% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $237.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $238.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.62 and a 200 day moving average of $189.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

