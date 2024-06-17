Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,011. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,642,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

