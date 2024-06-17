Progressive’s (PGR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.15. The company had a trading volume of 925,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,825. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day moving average is $190.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $1,082,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 703,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 200,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Progressive by 259.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

