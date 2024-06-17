ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.13

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.13 and last traded at $100.13, with a volume of 63155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.97.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

