ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 181,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 369,741 shares.The stock last traded at $154.99 and had previously closed at $155.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

