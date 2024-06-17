ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 3.19% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 1.7 %

BIS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.36. 640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

