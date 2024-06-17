ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 146.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,041 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up approximately 8.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.22% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 636,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 221,659 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 170,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 64,882 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SDS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.41. 2,876,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,337,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

