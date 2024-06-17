PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 5.0 %
OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.24 on Monday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
