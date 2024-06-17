PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.24 on Monday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.