Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock worth $212,750. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

