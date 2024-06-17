Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,728,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.80% of Public Storage worth $6,322,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Public Storage Trading Down 1.3 %
PSA stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.52. The stock had a trading volume of 75,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,101. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.57.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
