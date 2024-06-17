PVG Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF accounts for 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

IRBO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.48. 72,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57.

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

